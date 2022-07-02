Sharma was given the glittering trophy by Haryana’s Minister of Sports and former Indian Olympic hockey captain, Sandeep Singh, and Olympic medallists Karnam Malleshwari and Yogeshwar Dutt.

New Delhi: Kartikeya Sharma, founder of Pro Sportify and Member of Parliament-elect (Rajya Sabha) from Haryana, was on 29 June conferred with the “Indian Sports Fan Award 2022” for his unmatched contribution to Indian sports, at a glittering ceremony here on Sunday evening. Kartikeya Sharma was bestowed with the award in recognition of his immense contribution to sports and for his exemplary devotion in promoting Olympic sports through the medium of leagues.



Christened as “Mahara Chorra”, he has been supporting Indian sports and is the brain behind the Pro Wrestling League, Big Bout Indian Boxing League, The Indian Arena Polo League and two other upcoming leagues.

Sharma, who has been supporting sports since a decade, was handed over the glittering trophy by Sandeep Singh, Minister of Sports, Haryana, Indian superfans Sudhir Kumar Gautam, Sugumar Kumar, India’s first female Olympian Karnam Malleshwari and London Olympics bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, in the presence of a bevy of Indian sporting luminaries, including Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardees, Arjuna awardees and Dronacharya awardees.



Kartikeya Sharma was chosen for this award by Indian Sports Fans–India’s largest sports fan community and a non-commercial venture which is the oldest and largest fans’ community on the social media platform. It has over 1 million fans and followers throughout the globe, including 21 countries.

“It is a truly unique concept for nominating Kartikeya Sharma who brought smiles and gave joy to sporting fans. This will set a new precedent for sports in India and I wish them all the best for their future endeavours,” said Sandeep Singh, former Indian Hockey captain and Minister of Sports, Haryana.

Sandeep Singh, who is fondly known as ‘Flicker Singh’ by his fans globally, captained India for many years, including the 2012 London Olympics. Sandeep Singh was renowned for his fast and guile drag flicks and scored 110 goals in 147 international matches. “This award is a reflection of the love and appreciation of sports fans from across the world. On this occasion, I respectfully share my joy and love with all the sports fans across the world,” Kartikeya Sharma, an Oxford Graduate, said.



“Kartikeya Ji, the founder and promoter of Pro Wrestling & Big Bout Indian Boxing League, has enabled us to create world beaters and this award in an apt recognition to the sport visionary and promoter in the country. The experience of playing in the Pro Wrestling League has been etched in my memory and I thank him for creating the biggest wrestling spectacle in the world which has allowed the country to witness the biggest stars from wrestling,” Babita Phogat, CWG Gold Medalist said.

Famous Indian superfans Sugumar and Sudhir were the first recipients of Indian Sports Awards which was conceptualised in 2019 as Global Sports Fan Awards in Manchester.