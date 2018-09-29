Former Indian fast bowler Karsan Ghavri thinks all-rounder Kedar Jadhav is “full of surprises” and India need players like him to rescue the team from crunch situations. From 120-0, Bangladesh were off to a brilliant start in the final match of the Asia Cup but the man with the “golden arm” provided the team with a much needed breakthrough and again, with the bat, snatched victory in the very last ball of the match.

“We have a surprise package in Kedar Jadhav, and these guys have justified why they are in the team and they are doing a good job. They are taking wickets on a regular basis and they know how to restrict the opponents. He is a trump card and we need a player like him who can come to the team’s rescue with both batting and bowling,” the former pacer said in an interview to The Sunday Guardian.

On being asked about Jadhav’s prospect to play in the 2019 World Cup, Ghavri said, “It will be very difficult for me to predict if he will be there in the next World Cup. We need a good composition for the tournament to win in England because conditions are tough and different from Dubai and Abu Dhabi.”

According to him, Dhoni’s poor run with the bat is “temporary” and he is as good as anybody in the middle order of the team. “If a stalwart like Dhoni is not performing, it’s only for temporary period. But otherwise, if you see the consistency of the Indian batting line-up, they have delivered and that’s how India have been winning matches. Dhoni is one of the key players if India is to perform well in the World Cup. If he strikes a good form, India will definitely do well.”

The 67-year-old former player has featured in two World Cups for the Indian team – in 1975 and 1979. He says the Indian team has a great chance of winning the tournament in England. “I don’t know what composition will be selected but I am sure we have a great chance, at least to qualify for the last four. After the last four, it becomes very difficult to predict who will win the title. In ODIs, the team who does well on a particular day, wins matches.”

Ghavri said that the current Indian attack is “the best we ever had” and he gives credit to the depth of the Indian batting line-up for the successful performances of the team.

“The Indian batting order is so strong at the moment that somebody gets in and put up a good partnership. And partnerships are very important when you are chasing. The depth of the Indian batting is really good and that’s the reason we have been doing well. I think this Indian attack is the best we ever had,” he concludes.