Cricket Australia has appointed former Aussie great Justin Langer as the new head coach of the team, replacing Darren Lehman, who resigned following the ball tampering scandal in South Africa. “Langer will coach Australia in all three formats of the game and will commence in the role on 22 May, for a four-year term taking in two Ashes Series, a World Cup and World T20 tournament,” Cricket Australia said in a release. The former left-handed batsman, who is currently in-charge of Western Australia and Perth Scorchers, has signed a four-year contract with the board. In March, the two leading Australian cricketers – David Warner and Steve Smith, were banned for their role in the embarrassing ball tampering episode. However, Lehmann was given a clean chit by the cricket board.