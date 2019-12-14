New Delhi: Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom said she is now better prepared for the upcoming Olympic qualifiers in China after her bouts at the World Championships where she got clarity on what to expect from the opposition.

In a closely contested semi-final, Mary had to settle for a bronze at the World Championships in Russia where she was defeated 1-4 by Turkey’s Busenaz Cakiroglu.

The Olympic qualifier is slated to be held in Wuhan, China, from 3 to 14 February.

“I got a pretty good idea at the last World Championships. I realised which country is good and which country is not performing well. I am preparing keeping in mind the performance and skill-set of the players who participated in World Championships. I am currently working on certain areas. I need to improve and work hard on my skills,” Mary said.

Mary is currently captaining Punjab Panthers at the Big Bout league. The 36-year-old feels tournaments like Big Bout will add a lot of value in terms of preparation before the Olympic qualifiers.

The Manipuri trailblazer is one of the most successful athletes at the World Championships, winning seven medals in the tournament’s history. Mary believes learning basics during the early days of training is the most important aspect of a boxer, as it is difficult to make amends later in the career.

“It’s all about what the boxers have learned in their early days of training and how they have practiced. The movements you practice early in your playing days eventually become your habit. It is very important to learn the basics right because correction becomes difficult after you start competing at national and international tournaments. The style you learn early becomes your habit,” she said.

On being asked about securing gold in Tokyo, the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist said, “It’s not easy but I am trying my best to win an Olympic medal. Entire nation is supporting me. I am praying that I don’t get injured during training or fall sick. If that happens, I will not be able to achieve my dream.”