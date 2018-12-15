Dhyan Chand’s name has been synonymous with Indian hockey. Such was his influence over the game that he scored almost of his own volition in every match he played, except for one. Consider this: he was unable to score a goal in a match following which he queried about the measurement of the goal post with the referee. Interestingly, it was later found that the goal post was not in accordance with the official minimum width prescribed under international rules.

There are a lot of extraordinary stories about India’s best hockey player and an attempt has been made to extract a few. Here are some interesting facts about Dhyan Chand: