New Delhi: Kings XI Punjab new head coach and director of cricket operations Anil Kumble did not confirm whether Ravichandran Ashwin will captain the side, saying the picture will become clearer in due course.

“We have not come to any decision yet. I have just joined the team and we have not yet looked into the details of the squad. We will know in due course,” the former Indian team head coach said at the launch of Kings XI Punjab’s new jersey to be sported by them at the 2020 edition of the IPL.

The statement comes in the wake of Punjab’s co-owner Ness Wadia deciding not to trade Ashwin with Delhi Capitals and retain him in the side. Although, it’s not clear whether the 32-year-old right-arm spinner will lead the side.

Ashwin was inducted in Kings XI Punjab in 2018 for Rs 7.6 crore. Under his captaincy, he has dismissed 15 batsmen in 14 matches. He has been in fine form in the ongoing Test series against South Africa after he did not find a place in the playing eleven against West Indies.

KXIP has not won a single IPL title so far. Despite doing well in the first phase of the IPL in 2019, their performance dwindled and the 2014 runners up ended the tournament at sixth position. 2018 saw them finishing seventh.