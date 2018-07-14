Joe Root’s 12th hundred helped England set a challenging score of 322 for 7 against India in the second ODI match at Lord’s on Saturday. Root, who have had so far a cold season in the recently held T-20 series and the first ODI against India, looked extremely comfortable, scoring shots all over the ground. He scored an unbeaten 113 off 116 balls.

Skipper Eoin Morgan (53 off 51 balls) and all-rounder David Willey (50 off 31 balls) made useful contributions from the bat helping England surpass a total of 300 against a high-on-confidence Indian team.

In the second innings, England were provided with a good start by their openers—Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy—who scored 69 runs before chinaman Kuldeep Yadav provided the first breakthrough sending Bairstow (38) back to the dressing room in the 11th over.

Probably the only in-form Indian bowler, Kuldeep Yadav came out with the figures of 3 for 68 while Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya picked up a wicket apiece. England made 322/7 in 50 overs.

The second innings saw Indian openers making a solid start against the English players. While Dhawan looked to accelerate the innings, his partner Rohit Sharma started off cautiously especially against Mark Wood. Fresh off from two consecutive centuries, Rohit missed a back-of-a-length delivery and was bowled by Wood till the last report came in.