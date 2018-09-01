Challenging feistily the tag of ‘chokers’ given to her a year back after she repeatedly failed to cross the final hurdle, India’s top shuttler P.V. Sindhu seems to have taken all the criticism on her chin, saying it’s more important “to give your best on the court.”

“May be losing in the final is another thing but you just have to give your hundred per cent,” the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist said. Though she clinched country’s first ever silver medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta, the talking point among the mandarins have been her not winning the final once again. But like a true champion, she refuses to be bogged down by criticism. “I don’t feel bad about it,” she asserts.

The game of badminton can be harsh at times and not every day one reaches the final of world championships. All the hard work laced with sweat, blood and tears may end up giving you nothing if you don’t perform on a particular day. It always is a mountain to climb in every tournament.

“Reaching the finals many times but losing them has attracted adverse comments from people. But I am happy with the silver and the way I played. People need to understand that it is not easy to reach even the finals because each round is comparatively tougher against every player. May be losing in the final is another thing but you just have to give your hundred per cent,” Sindhu said in an interview to The Sunday Guardian.

The rationale behind the aphorism “With great power comes great responsibility” in the movie Spiderman holds true to every person who wants to reach the pinnacle but when you actually reach the peak, what follows is criticism. It can be paradoxical and you have the option of either being ruined or saved by it.

Perhaps no one except Sindhu would best know what actually kept her from winning an elusive gold on the final night in Jakarta. She accepts making mistakes and vows to “come back stronger” after her final loss to world no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying 21-13, 21-16.

“I have made mistakes, especially with Thi Tzu Ying. Maybe I should have played with a little bit of patience and things might have been different. I tend to do a lot of mistakes. There are many things to discuss with the coach and it will work out,” Sindhu added.

Rating and analysing her own performance, she said, “Asian games has been very good for me. It is one of the most important tournaments because it comes once in four years and I think all the top players will be playing in badminton especially. Last time, we got bronze and this time it’s a silver in the individuals.”

“It went down really well and talking of my performance, I think it’s been really good and I have given my one hundred per cent. Each match was a tough match for me and we had to give our hundred per cent. I have to learn from my mistakes and improve a lot more. All of my strokes need improvement,” she added.

The ceremonial post-match ceremony generally takes place after the finals. But 2018 was special for Sindhu and Saina, who often carry humongous expectations of Indian badminton and people. Standing on the same podium, she describes it as a “great moment” for the country.

“It was a great moment for me and for the country because standing on the podium is a proud moment and it feels really nice and great. The two Indians on the podium is a proud moment for the country as well,” the 23-year-old Hyderabadi signed off.