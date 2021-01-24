Galle [Sri Lanka], January 24 (ANI): Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler on Sunday said that Joe Root’s 186-run knock against Sri Lanka in the first innings of the second Test was a treat to watch and it was a “masterclass” against spin.

Joe Root’s knock of 186 helped England stay on course against Sri Lanka on day three of the ongoing second Test on Sunday here at the Galle International Stadium. At stumps on day three, England’s score reads 339/9, still trailing the hosts by 42 runs.

“Yeah, quite an amazing innings by Root, to back up his double hundred in the first Test with a 186-run knock, both physically and the mental application was there to be seen. It has been a masterclass on batting against spin, it has been an education for all of us, we thoroughly enjoyed it,” said Buttler during a virtual press conference shared by ECB after stumps on day three.

“All the eight days of cricket so far in this series, he has been on the field almost every day. Especially in this game, it has been a lot hotter and it has been draining. Root played amazing shots, it shows his confidence and skill level, it was great to watch, his skill level is second to none. His drive and determination to take the team forward have been pleasing to watch,” he added.

For the visitors, Jack Leach is currently unbeaten on 0. During the course of this innings, Root surpassed Kevin Pietersen to become the fifth-highest run-scorer for England in Test matches. Of the nine England wickets that have fallen, seven have been taken by Lasith Embuldeniya.

Buttler also played a knock of 55 runs and he went on to stitch an 88-run stand with Root in the middle. The wicketkeeper-batsman was dismissed by Ramesh Mendis, and before the close of play, Root was also sent back to the pavilion via a run-out.

Talking about his 55-run knock, Buttler said: “It was a disappointing way for me to get out, I enjoyed batting with Joe Root in the middle, I enjoyed my time in the middle. It feels a lot hotter in this game, Sri Lanka is challenging conditions as we have ever faced, so it adds to the magnitude of Root’s innings.”

After this, England will tour India for the four-match Test series. After the first Test, Buttler will head back home. (ANI)