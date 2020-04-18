Earlier, the BCCI contributed Rs 51 crore to the PM CARES Fund as the government fights against the coronavirus outbreak.



Cricket is a religion in India and the BCCI is keeping no stones unturned to ensure that it joins hands with the government to fight the coronavirus outbreak. With the government requesting every individual to wear a mask when going out of the house for emergency purposes, BCCI has created a new video promoting the idea of wearing masks calling Team India #TeamMaskForce.

The video sees skipper Virat Kohli, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Smriti Mandhana, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Mithali Raj and Sachin Tendulkar talk about the need to wear the mask and follow the directives of the government in this fight.

“BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, honourary Secretary Jay Shah and Office Bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the affiliated state associations on Saturday announced a donation of Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister’’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to contribute towards strengthening the nation’’s disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect Indian citizens.

“The Board along with its state associations will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies and are committed to providing support to the state machinery in the face of adversity,” the BCCI said in the release.

