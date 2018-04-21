The final 11 teams for the second season of Poker Sports League (PSL) was announced here on Sunday with the former world number 1 chess player Vishwanathan Anand unveiling the winning trophy. Asked if his association will facilitate in bringing credibility to the game, he said, “The whole idea of my association with the league lies in the fact that I find poker no different from chess and through this alliance we are hopeful that we are able to give the sport the long due prominence and acceptance.” The season is scheduled from 9 to 13 May in Goa.