New Delhi: England’s all-rounder Sam Curran was central in sealing the Test series against India especially after his performance at Edgbaston last year. He has been honing his craft at the Kings XI Punjab camp since then by learning from the local bowlers.“It’s been a new experience to me, playing club cricket. Different skill-set is required in the IPL. I keep practicing, and learn from the local bowlers and improve my game in the bowling aspect. It’s just a different experience and I am learning a lot here,” the 20-year-old said. Curran scalped a match winning 4/11 against Delhi Capitals, completely turning the table towards the home side.