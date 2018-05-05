Technology comes in handy at all times of the day. Your morning routine needs a fitness tracker, while a smart speaker is indispensable to your night-time leisure. In office, a good laptop is as necessary as a high-performance phone in your pocket. If you’re going to invest in these gadgets, why not get the latest and the best ones. Here, we have listed a few newly launched tech products of everyday use that can make your life easier than ever.

TCL iFFALCON 55K2A

TCL launched its new LED Smart Tv-iFFALCON 55K2A feuled by Android 7.0 Nougat. It is a 55-inch TV with a 4K UDH display. The television launched by the Chinese brand will be available for sale on Flipkart by 7 May. It comes with two speakers with varying sound output. The newly launched TV also features two USB ports along with four HDMI ports. WiFi connectivity and Ethernet jack is also available with a one-year domestic warranty. It costs Rs 45,999 in India.

Echo Spot

As a new addition to the Echo family, Amazon launched another smart speaker, Echo Spot. The gadget features a circular screen with second generation far-field technology just as the Alexa. It also comes with four microphones and enhanced noise cancellation to filter your voice from across the room even when there is any music playing. It is available in white and black colour and costs Rs 12,999 in India.

“Echo Spot combines the popular small design of Echo Dot, the display of Echo Show, and the features you love about Alexa into an all-new, stylish and compact device,” said Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa. “See the weather, watch video news briefings, glance at your alarm clock, check on your kids, and more—we think customers will find lots of places for Echo Spot in their homes.”

According to Amazon, “Alexa can talk to you and play music directly on Echo Spot through the built-in 2W speaker. Echo Spot can directly connect to speakers through Bluetooth or using a 3.5mm stereo cable, enabling you to add Alexa to your home entertainment system. Then, use just your voice to control Amazon Music, Prime Music, Pandora, Spotify, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, and more. Plus, with the new multi-room music feature, you can play your favorites throughout your home, with synchronised music across all of your Echo devices.”

HX03 Cardio Fitness Tracker

Lenovo, a global gadget manufacturing giant launched its new fitness tracker called HX03 Cardio. The newly launched gadget have a blend of advanced technology and sleek and elegant design. Equipped with OLED/TFT display, this latest activity tracker offers assistance in a wide range of activities like monitoring the heart rate, movement monitoring and sleep monitoring for all fitness buffs. It is also equipped with intelligent alarm clock which would help you to start your day more efficiently. The gadget can easily be synchronised with a phone that can help you get updated emails, texts, social media apps and even phone calls. It costs Rs 1,999 only and is available on Flipkart. This is a must buy gadget for all fitness enthusiasts.

ZED Air Pro

US-based electronics brand, I-Life launched its new 14-inch laptop, called ZED Air Pro, last month in India. The laptop features HD screen and high-quality stereo sound. It is powered by latest Intel Quad Core processor that offers good graphics and gaming performance. It allows user to surf web, play games and watch movies with a powerful 10,000mAh battery. It is available in only one colour-silver. It comes with Windows 10 Operating System supported by 2GB of DDR3L system memory and 32GB storage. It is equipped with built-in speakers and mic, webcam, slots for USB, HDMI and a micro SD card reader. It is priced at 12,990 in India.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia’s latest smartphone, Nokia 8 Sirocco, features a unique slim and compact design coupled with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 which provides an elegant look to the device. The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It sports 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 5.5-inch screen smartphone comes with a 5MP front camera and a 12 MP rear camera with Zeiss optics and optical zoom. It utilises three integrated microphones to provide high dynamic range with 24-bit audio. It is equipped with non-removable 3260mAh battery. It features many sensors which include fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, compass, barometer, accelerometer ans many more. The smartphone costs Rs 49,999 in India.