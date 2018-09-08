The Internationale Funkausstellung, or IFA Berlin, is one of the oldest tech shows in the world, and a sought-after platform for big brands looking to exhibit their newest products. This year’s edition of the event, which concluded in the German capital on 5 September, was no exception. Among the biggest highlights of the five-day show were the laptop launches that were hosted here. Brands like Dell, Acer, Asus and Lenovo unveiled a series of future-ready laptops, meant for gamers as well as for professional users. These machines will surely set a new paradigm for laptop manufacturers all over the world.

Yoga Book C930

By Lenovo

This newly launched device is making headlines for all the right reasons as its 10.8-inch dual-display feature is something that is unique and intriguing for all. The laptop is also enhanced with a multi-functional E-Ink display, which transforms it into a keyboard or notepad with just one click. It comes with a “Precision Pen”, a bluetooth pen that allows users to take instant notes on the device. Its 360-degree watchband hinge makes it easier for users to watch movies or play games. The laptop sports a 7th Generation Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor and comes with pre-installed Windows 10 operating system. The machine weighs only 775gm and is equipped with a long-lasting battery, which runs for eight hours at a stretch. For now, it just comes in one colour, Iron Gray, but looking at its other stellar specs, the colour simply doesn’t matter.

Predator Triton 900

By Acer

This cool gaming laptop by Acer is black in colour with a diamond-like reflective surface and a screen that can be moved at different angles as per your comfort. It does look like other Acer laptops but due to the two hinges on either side of the screen it can easily be flipped around. This device also flaunts an AeroBlade 3D fan, a super-effective heat sink. Another highlight of the laptop is its low-profile mechanical keyboard that is going to make your gaming pleasanter than ever. Acer as yet has only unveiled a one-minute video of this very stylish gaming laptop. And we cannot wait to lay our hands on this one.

ZenBook 14

By Asus

This 14-inch Asus laptop is just 1.59cm thin and sports a four-sided frameless NanoEdge design. The highlight of the device is its 92% screen-to-body ratio, making the display almost bezel-less, which is just right for an amzing visual experience. The laptop is powered by 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and is fitted with 16GB RAM. With battery life of up to 14 hours at one go, the new Zenbook can be your perfect travel companion. For now, it is available in two colours, Royal Blue and Icicle Silver, and comes with pre-installed Windows 10 Pro. Basically, the design and its unique bezel-less display are among the USPs of this very promising device.

Swift 7

By Acer

This recently unveiled laptop has hit the headlines for its super slim design (it is 8.98mm in thickness). Swift 7 is a 13.3-inch laptop that is winning kudos for its looks and light weight (1.13kg). It comes equipped with Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor for smooth working experience. It is further powered by an 8GB RAM and a decent battery that provides up to nine hours of backup. Design aficionados, who don’t worry too much about computing specs, should definitely go ahead with

this beauty of a laptop.

Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1

By Dell

This year at IFA Berlin, Dell announced its Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1, in a new and upgraded avatar. Although this device isn’t the best in the market spec-wise, it is still better than those bulky machines that currently dominate the mid-segment. Dell’s Chromebook has a sleek aluminium body. The laptop also comes with a stylus and is powered by 8th Generation Intel core i3-81308U, plus a hard drive with a capacity of 128GB.