From being an underdog in the global smartphone market to becoming an industry leader, Huawei has covered a long distance in a very short time span. Last year, the brand launched P20 Pro, the first phone in the world to feature a triple camera setup. It was a huge success worldwide, setting a benchmark for other players.

Following up on the P20’s success, Huawei has now brought in the P30 series. The new P30 Pro and P30 Lite were unveiled at an event at Delhi’s Taj Palace hotel earlier this week.

Speaking about the latest launch, Tornado Pan, Country Manager, Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, said, “India is a strategic market for us and we are committed to bringing in new products to the Indian market. We recognise that consumers here are remarkably technology-savvy and therefore we continuously strive to launch the best of products for our patrons here. With the launch of Huawei P30 Series in India, we are rewriting the rules and reshaping everyone’s perception of mobile photography.”

On the design front, the P30 Pro flaunts a 6.47-inch OLED dewdrop display with minimal bezel on the screen and a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Unlike its predecessor, the P30 line is fitted with in-screen fingerprint sensors.

To maximise the phone’s screen-to-body ratio, designers of the P30 Pro have also replaced the traditional front speakers with “Acoustic Display Technology”, which uses “electromagnetic sound levitation” to project sound waves directly from the phone’s display.

The P30 Pro is available in two colour variants—Breathing Crystal and Aurora. However, it would be better if the brand thinks about expanding the P30’s colour range in the near future.

The big highlight of this phone, as in the case of the P20 Pro, is its camera setup. Equipped with a triple rear camera, the P30 Pro is a photographer’s dream.

This triple camera setup—40MP+ 20MP+8MP—has excellent capabilities and can capture ultra-wide angle shots even in extreme low light. Best of all, it has a high-fidelity magnification feature, with 5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom and 50X digital zoom. The lens quality, too, is pretty decent, as can be judged by the colour, details and clarity of the photos taken with the phone. On its front, the P30 Pro sports a single selfie camera (32MP).

Apart from photographers, this phone would appeal to videographers as well. Its “Dual-View Video” feature enables users to record videos in a split-screen mode, which makes two simultaneous video feeds of the same subject—a handy editing tool.

The camera technology used in Hauwei’s latest handset is undoubtedly cutting-edge and it is being appreciated worldwide. Indeed, with these camera features, the brand, is as their tagline says, “Rewriting the Rules of Photography”. With technology like this, this phone camera can actually be pitted against DSLRs.

The P30 Pro comes with a high-performing battery, 4,200mAh, and is compatible with wireless reverse charging technology, which basically means you can charge any other Huawei device with your phone. Also, thanks to its fast-charging feature, the battery reaches 0-70% within a 30-minute charge.

At the core of this phone is a powerhouse of a processor—Kirin 980 chipset. With 8GB of RAM and 512GB of memory storage, the P30 Pro, which runs on the latest EMUI 9.1, meets the market standards for its price bracket pretty well.

Huawei’s P30 Pro is priced at Rs 71,990 and will be available 15 April onwards