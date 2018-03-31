For all those looking to upgrade their smartphones, the wait is over! A range of new devices has been launched for the Indian market recently, and performance-wise, these phones promise you more than your money’s worth. The handsets are packed with the latest features and, with the exception of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, are light on the pocket. So here’s a quick rundown on four of the biggest smartphone launches of this month.

OPPO A83

This new oppo smartphone, OPPO A83, features a 5.7inch HD TFT display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels has 3GB of RAM and is powered by a 2.5GHz octa core processor. It supports ColorOS 3.2 operating system based on Android 7.1 and provides 32GB of storage that is expandable up to 256GB. The device comes with 3180mAh battery that allows phone use for more than 13 hours. It offers a rear camera of 13MP and front camera of 8MP with flash. Talking about the looks, the device has curved exteriors with elegant look and is available in champagne and black colour. Another unique feature that comes with this phone is that its smart camera, based on the global image database on human faces can recognise your gender, age skin tone and even the skin type. It also offers a split screen option that enables you to run two apps simultaneously, giving you a choice to answer the call or play a game at the same time. It costs Rs 12,190.

HUAWEI Y7 Prime

The latest HUAWEI Y7 Prime sports 5.99-inch screen with 1440 x 720pixel, HUAWEI full view display. The phone is powered with Android 8.0 operating system and gives a storage of 32GB and 3GB of RAM. It is available in three colours namely, gold, blue and black. It comes with the secondary camera of 8MP and primary camera of 13MP, giving even more reasons to all selfie lovers to go for it. Studio-quality lighting effect shows your best images even in low-light conditions, with manual and smart auto-adjustment modes to make each portrait a perfect shot. It also supports dual sim with battery of 3000mAh. It also provides the user with face unlock option. The phone features karaoke mode where you can enjoy music and unleash the singer in you to make yourself pitch-perfect.

Redmi Note 5

Mi’s new launch, Redmi Note 5, is the most talked about phone for past few days. It has 5.99-inch screen with 18:9 ratio full screen display. It comes with 5.2D frontal glass panel with gentle and sleek round edges. To avoid the hassle it also gives corning gorilla glass with tough durability. It gives 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. It allows the user to game faster as it is fueled up by octa core Snapdragon 625 processor. The 12MP rear camera with 1.25μm large pixels is not to mention a treat to all camera lovers. On the front, the handset has a 5MP camera sensor with an LED selfie flash module, so that you can take gorgeous selfies even in low-light situations. The phone comes in many colour options which include black, gold, rose gold and lake blue. It is priced at Rs 9,999.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus comes with dual F1.5 aperture lens, installed in rear camera, adapts like human eye and automatically adjusts according to the lighting. The phone has 6.2-inch quad HD+ screen with stunning infinity display. The most highlighted feature of the phone is its super slow mo option which only supports HD resolution. The phone provides with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable upto 400GB via microSD card. It is powered by Android 8.0 (Oreo) and 3500mAh of battery. Looks wise, the phone has round edges and a decent look. It comes in four colours which include lilac purple, midnight black, titanium gray and coral blue. The device supports video playback formats like MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV and WEBM. It also features Dolby Atmos sound on stereo speakers tuned by AKG. It costs at Rs 64,900.