Sleeping is one of the most important elements of our lives. According to scientists, a good diet, low stress levels, and plenty of exercise can help us get a good night’s sleep. But in today’s world, it is easier said than done. Stress levels have gone haywire, and a balance diet has become a weekends-only luxury. So what can enhance our shut-eye experience? Thankfully, the answer lies in modern technology. Here’s a list of gadgets that can you can use to recalibrate your circadian rhythm.

SLEEPSCORE MAX

Sleepscore Max is a sleeping monitor that uses bio-motion sensors to measure users’ respiration and body movement, providing them with the most accurate sleep data available outside of a sleep lab. SleepScore Max can be used along with the companion app that explores actions which help to improve sleep, receive tailored recommendations, set individual goals and much more. The Sleepscore Max also enhances sleep quality in a week and provides users with personalised, science-based advice informed by the world’s top sleep experts. It also features highly advanced and precise SleepScore by ResMed technology and delivers a comprehensive sleep report to share with the doctor. The Max app comes with a smart alarm, as well as set goals, sleep history, sleep chart and doctor reports. The app is available on iOS 10 and above, and Android phones running Android 6 Marshmallow and above. Sleepscore Max is priced at Rs 9,800 approximately.

Source: shop.sleepscore.com

FITBIT VERSA

Fitbit’s lightest smartwatch offers a comfortable design and a new dashboard that simplifies how you access your health and fitness data. Advanced health and fitness features like 24/7 heart-rate tracking, onscreen workouts, and automatic sleep stages tracking meet smart features like quick replies on Android, wallet-free payments and on-device music. It uses users’ sleep stages and insights to see how well they are sleeping and sets a restful sleep schedule, and cardio fitness level to see how fit you are. A relative SpO2 sensor opens the potential to track important health indicators in the future, such as sleep apnea. It also provides users with holistic data in one place to reveal connections between their cycle and other statistics in the Fitbit app, such as activity, sleep and weight trends to better manage your activity and sleep needs during certain times of the month. The Fitbit Versa is priced at Rs 19,999.

Source: www.fitbit.com

S+ BY RESMED

S+ by ResMed comes with cutting-edge programs to help users sleep better, and monitors breathing and movement to provide sleep analysis. It also comes with sensors in S+ detect key factors that affect sleep environment including loud sounds, light levels and temperature. These are analysed along with how they impact sleep to produce customised suggestions for helping users to get a better night’s sleep. S+ also tells users what’s influencing their sleep patterns and helps them to address those factor. S+ app is compatible with iOS7 and above; Samsung Galaxy S3 and S4 that run on Android operating system 4.0 or above. S+ by ResMed personal sleep solution is priced at Rs 11,999.

Source: splus.resmed.com

BEDDIT SMART 2.0

Beddit Smart 2.0 is a sleep monitor that monitors users’ sleep without disturbing wearable sensors. Beddit Smart also enables totally automatic sleep measurement with iOS devices, without user interaction. The device tracks sleep time, heart rate, and snoring, breathing and night-time events. Beddit’s Smart Alarm clock wakes up the user at an optimal hour of the sleep cycle. The Beddit app also gives instant results on sleep trends, sleep summary and sleep results. It also tells users about how sleep quality is connected to our day-to-day activities, feelings, habits and environment. Beddit Smart 2.0 is priced at Rs 35,059

Source: www.beddit.com

JAWBONE UP3

The design of Jawbone UP3 is bracelet-like and stretched, unlike the common watch-like design. It is lightweight and slim with integrated sensors that automatically track resting and passive heart rate. It comes with advanced sleep tracking that automatically captures REM, light and deep. It also silently wakes up the user at the optimal time in their sleep cycle. The unique feature of the device is the one which records passive heart rate (the heart rate while a person is sitting idle). UP3 also tracks the consumption of food, drink, calories and nutrients. A feature called “Smart Coach” gives personalised guidance through an understanding of heart rate, and detailed information about sleep stages and other activities. This fitness wearable also connects the user with friends and family, so that they can reach their goals together. Jawbone UP3 is priced at Rs 14,999.

Source: www.jawbone.com