The American brand Motorola, known for its pocket-friendly smartphones in India, has had its back against the wall for quite some time now, thanks to its hugely successful Chinese competitors. Besides, the previous few Motorola launches in India failed to make that good an impression on the market. So it was with the intention of rebooting its overall strategy that the brand unveiled the Moto One Power at IFA Berlin last month. The much-awaited smartphone has now arrived in what could well be Motorola›s most competitive market globally, India.

The Moto One Power was unveiled at an event held at Andaz Aerocity, New Delhi, on 24 September. The smartphone features Goolge›s Android One operating system, and the company is guaranteeing regular software updates for the next two years, as well as monthly security patch upgrades. Motorola›s previous phones got much flak over delayed software updates and shoddy battery life. So both these flaws have been rectified in the Moto One Power.

In conversation with Guardian 20, Prashanth Mani, managing director, Motorola Mobility India, talked about all the new features of this power-packed phone. He said, “Our latest offering, Motorola One Power, is the first Android One device from Motorola in the Indian market. With a set of Moto Experiences just like other Motorola smartphones, this newly launched phone is not only bringing in an updated and trending design language but also a strong 5,000mAh battery to keep it going for up to two days.”

The new phone sports a 6.2-inch FHD display with integrated Google Lens in its 16MP+5MP dual rear cameras. It also gets full marks on the design front, with its sleek body and premium notched display.

The brand has paid extra attention to the phone’s processing unit. It is powered by the Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, clocked at 1.8GHz. There’s plenty of storage room as well: 64GB built-in storage—enough for all your apps, photos and videos—which is expandable to up to 256GB.

Another important thing to consider here is the Google factor. Not only does the Moto One Power run on a Google OS, it comes with a range of pre-installed Google apps: Google Lens, Google Photos, Google Assistant, Google Duo and more.

Talking about the factors that influence Indian users when it comes to buying smartphones, Prashanth Mani said that price remains the crucial determinant here. “Indian consumers are very discerning and more inclined towards a budget smartphone packed with premium features. We looked at their current pain points, such as lack of latest OS, slow charging, poor battery life and bad speaker quality, and addressed those with our latest product, Motorola One Power. Continuing with what Motorola has always stood for, this device addresses and caters to the needs of an Indian smartphone consumer with the latest Android One OS, TurboPower charging, big battery, speakers with Dolby Audio support and a guarantee of receiving timely updates,” he said.

In any case, it hasn’t been a cakewalk for Motorola in the Indian market. They have had to withstand fierce competition from Chinese manufacturers who dominate the mid-segment market even now. Mani said, “The Indian smartphone market is one of the most competitive and fast-growing markets. There are changes every few quarters in this market and it is important for legacy brands like ours to stay focused on driving a sustainable and profitable growth.”

According to Mani, Motorola is pursuing a focused business strategy here to increase revenue and respond to rivals. He said, “India is a priority market and we are focused on strengthening our business by following our five-pillar strategy, which involves the following. First, products made for India that offer great value and immersive experience. Secondly, focus on local manufacturing. We have been constantly working to bring the best and differentiated experience for our consumers, be it on e-commerce platform or retail store. We are constantly increasing our retail presence and the concept of Moto Hub has worked effectively in striking an emotional bond with our consumers. Another pillar is—our strategic partnerships in the market and globally. Consumers are at the heart of everything we do and ensuring that they are being served in the best way possible is the key.”

Moto One Power is priced at Rs 15,999 in India and is now available exclusively on Flipkart