Ever since Apple launched its iPhone X, with its most talked about feature “the notch”, several mainstream smartphone brands began to feel inspired. So the notch at the top of the display screen became a common element in phones across price segments. The recently announced One Plus 6, too, plays on the same design idea, which has riled up many of its prospective buyers. Some consider the notch to be an unwanted element that interrupts the flow of the display—a kind of impediment that hampers the user experience. But the notch has its champions, who believe that it’s a cutting-edge feature that will take some getting used do. Like it or not, one thing is for sure: the notch is here to stay. So here’s a handset guide for notch lovers.

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 features 5.8-inch display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2240 pixels. The phone runs on Android 8.1(Oreo) operating system and is powered by octa-core processor. The phone comes with 3400mAh battery and 4GB of RAM. As for camera, rear camera is of dual lens camera of 12 MP and for front camera, it is a single lens camera with 24 MP. The phone comes with sensors like gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, front fingerprint sensor, hall-sensor, colour temperature sensor and so on. Speaking about the looks, its curved glass and lightweight body gives a marvellous look to the smartphone. It comes in many colours that include black, pink gold, midnight blue, champagne gold and twilight. It is priced at Rs 52, 290.

Asus Zenfone 5

The new Asus Zenfone flaunts 6.2-inch HD+IPS display with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels. The screen of the handset comes with corning’s gorilla glass protection. The phone is equipped with dual rear camera of 13MP and front camera of 8MP. The phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system and powered Octa-core Kryo 260. It comes with non-removable 3300mAh battery. The phone is available in two colours namely midnight blue and meteor silver and sports an edge-to-edge display with 18:9 resolution giving the phone an elegant look. The dual-sim phone also provides with 64GB of phone storage, expandable upto 200GB.

Vivo V9

The latest Vivo smartphone, Vivo V9 features a 6.3-inch display with 1080 x 2280 pixels resolution. The phone comes with Funtouch OS 4.0 which is based on Android 8.1 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 Octa-core processor which boosts battery life and operation speed, and improves security.. It is equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, delivering good performance for even the most intensive gaming and social media tasks. With the all-new AI Face Access technology, the V9 scans your facial features and unlocks instantaneously upon activation. It also identifies unauthorised access attempts by detecting light-reflected surfaces and subtle facial movements, helping prevent phone unlocking through use of photos or video. The V9 uses two rear cameras—a 16MP main camera and a 5MP secondary camera* – and is supported by an AI Bokeh algorithm. The 24MP front camera turns your every selfie into a perfect click so that you can experience greater brightness, colour vibrancy, clarity and dynamic range, even in the dimmest light. The phone is priced at Rs 22,990.

Oppo F7

The new Oppo smartphone flaunts 6.2 inch with In-cell IPS and resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The phone is available in three colours that include diamond black, red and silver. The handset is powered by 2.45 GHz Octa core processor and runs on Android 8.1 operating system. The device comes with facial unlock feature to unlock the screen securely. 4 GB of RAM ensures phone runs smoothly and 128 GB of internal storage is no open for expansion at all. The phone features dual rear camera of 16MP and front camera of 25MP with LED flash, making a gateway for gorgeous selfies. The phone comes with non-removable 3400mAh battery. It also provides features like magnetic induction, light sensor, proximity sensor and acceleration sensor.