Laptops and tablets have overshadowed the PC in the past decade, but it seems like the old-fashioned personal computer is set to make a comeback in an up-to-date contemporary avatar called the all-in-one PC. The biggest tech brands in the world have invested a lot of time and resources into researching their own trademark variants of the all-in-one PC, which offers the stability of a personal computer mixed with the compact, ergonomic design of mobile devices. Listed below are a few of the best machines in this category available in the market today.

Lenovo C20

By Lenovo

Price: Rs 26, 699

This Lenovo all-in-one PC sports a slim and space-saving design with a 19.5-inch display and comes with pre-installed Windows 8.1 operating system. It is known for its efficient performance as it is powered by the new 5th gen Intel Core processor. The C20, which is available in black and white colours, comes with inbuilt Dolby stereo speakers that offer high-quality and immersive sound for a fuller, more satisfying home entertainment experience. The PC comes with a wireless keyboard which easy to use, and is significantly better than any other standard keyboard designs.

Acer Z1

By Acer

Price: Rs 32,990

Acer Z1 is a 18.5-inch display slim and multi-touch all-in-one PC, supported by Intel’s Pentium N3540 processor. It is equipped with a 500GB hard drive, a 2GB RAM, extendable up to 4GB. Its Intel HD display is coupled with hi-fi speakers, excellent for an immersive cinematic experience. The PC comes with an inbuilt HD webcam and an adjustable stand which allows users tweak the structure of the PC to suit their needs while browsing the web, playing games or watching movies. The stand is fitted with convenient cable management slots that are perfect for organising your PC cables without cluttering your computer table. The Z1 also comes with a USB keyboard and USB mouse.

iMac

By Apple

Price: Rs 90,200

This is a 21.5-inch LEDbacklit display all in-one-PC. Known for its performance, the iMac is a classic in this genre. It comes with a 2.3GHz dualcore Intel Core i5 processor, sports 8GB of 2133MHz DDR4 memory and a 1TB hard drive. The iMac also features Intel’s Iris Plus Graphics 640 card, excellent for handling heavy-duty visuals. The PC also comes with stereo speakers, microphone and 3.5mm headphone jack. The keyboard that comes with the iMac is wireless and rechargeable, with an ultra-compact, edge-to-edge design that wastes no surface space. The mouse, too, supports multi-touch, so you can use simple gestures on its surface to swipe between web pages and scroll through documents. Another highlight of the mouse is the Trackpad that gives you a full range of multi-touch gestures.

Dell Inspiron

By Dell

Price: Rs 1,08,190

The Dell Inspiron is a 27-inch all-in-one PC, which features an anti-glare narrow border display with a wide viewing angle. It runs on AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Processor and comes with pre-installed Windows 10 operating system. It is equipped with an AMD Radeon RX 500 series graphics card, with GDDR5 memory, which means you get eye-popping, lifelike image quality for vivid, all-encompassing VR experiences. The PC sports 16GB of DDR4 2400MHz memory and up to 256GB of storage. Waves MaxxAudio Pro audio tuning software, included here, delivers unparalleled sound quality, enhancing your listening experience. The PC also comes with a wireless mouse and keyboard.

HP Pavilion

By HP

Price: Rs 1,34, 980

The HP Pavilion is a 27-inch, touch-enabled all-in-one PC with a backlit, edge-to-edge display. It is equipped with Intel’s Core i7-7700T processor, and is powered by a 16GB memory card, plus a 128GB hard drive. The integrated speakers provide users with great sound experience. The device comes with a wireless mouse, keyboard and HP’s TrueVision HD Camera.