It’s that time of the year when everyone is busy short-listing holiday destinations for their summer getaway. But before you finalise your bookings, and start packing, make sure you have all your travel essentials in order, including the right kind of gadgets that can help make your journey easier and more fun. Whether you are planning a family vacation, a road trip with friends or even business junkets, these travel-friendly gadgets will enhance your experience by keeping you connected and secure.

Travel Router

TL-MR3020; By Tp-link; Price: Rs 2,199

The pocket sized 3G/4G TL-MR3020 is the perfect wireless router that speeds up to 150Mbps and comes with a mini USB port. It is the ideal device to provide wireless cloud for iPads, Android phones, Kindles and many other portable Wi-Fi enabled devices. You can easily turn on this portable compact device to connect to your laptop or power adapter for power supply. According to Tp-link, “Its Travel Router Mode (AP Mode) allows you to conveniently setup an internet connection utilising a hotel WAN cable. Meanwhile, you can also use the switch on the side of the router to choose between Travel Router Mode, 3G Router Mode and WISP Client Router Mode based on your different requirements.”

Solar power bank

COOLNUT 20000mAh Power Bank; By Coolnut; Price: Rs 2,099

This solar power bank by Coolnut comes with 2000mAh capacity and is compatible with all smartphones. A power bank is necessary no matter where you are travelling and the solar power bank is the new gadget that is just going to make things easier for you. The lightweight, stylish and elegant device comes with triple USB charging ports and provides perfect grip. This power bank rapidly charge smartphones with a maximum of 2.1A output and features small LED flashlight.

Noise-cancelling earphones

Quiet Comfort 35 II Wireless Headphone; By Bose; Price: Rs 29,363

This wireless headphone comes with noise cancellation feature and Google assistant that makes it easier for you to play music and read texts. With acoustic noised cancellation technology, it continuously measures, compares and cancels the outside noise. And not just that, you can adjust the noise cancellation level according to your environment. It allows users to enjoy music to up 20 hours with its long battery life. So there you have it! The best companion for all music lovers.

Perfect camera

Cybershot DSC-WX220; By Sony; Price: 12,990

Cybershot DSC-WX220 houses a 10x optical zoom lens with broad focal-length range from 25mm and high 18.2MP resolution and low noise. To bring out the details even in low light, the Exmor R® CMOS sensor in the camera provides receptive areas to allow more light and detail into every frame. The device also helps in easy transfer of files as it features Wi-Fi and NFC options. The “Optical SteadyShot” feature of the camera reduces blur, even in low light to capture the best of the moment. With the “Smartphone Remote App” you can change settings, zoom in, and even take a shot with a variety of filters to choose from. It can capture detailed 1080 Full HD videos at up to 60 frames per second. Optical SteadyShot Intelligent Active Mode offers stability when shooting fast moving subjects. So, looking at the price and the features, this gadget makes it to the list of must-have travel gadgets.

Smart lock

Nokē Padlock; By Nokē; Price: Rs 8,798

Instead of throwing money at crazy expensive smart luggage, opt for Noke’s smart padlock that will help you keep track of your luggage while travelling. Nokē automatically finds and connects to your Bluetooth 4.0 enabled smartphone. This keyless smart lock comes with a long-lasting battery that will last over a year of regular use. The Nokē app will notify you long before it’s time to replace the battery. To replace it, simply unlock Nokē and remove the back cover. It uses a standard 2032 coin cell battery which is available anywhere. This handy device is compatible with iPhone 4s and Android devices that have Bluetooth 4.0.