It’s clear that the global smartphone industry is going to see exponential growth in the coming years, and that it is going to be a tough fight for manufacturers who fail to keep in step with the pace at which technology tends to evolve. The competition is going to be fiercer than it already is in developing economies. The best brands understand that, which is why we have witnessed in recent past such a wide range of trend-setting products. So what does the future have in store? Certainly more innovation. But also more competition. Among the most-awaited launches of the year, the following four smartphones will determine not just the future of specific brands, but the future of the entire industry.

Pixel 3a

Rumour has it that this year, Google is adding two new mid-range smartphones to its Pixel series. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL might be unveiled at the Google I/O event, to be held from 7-9 May in California.

The Pixel smartphones are known for their excellent camera capabilities and high-powered specs. But they tend to be pricey as well, which means that the mid-segment buyer—by far the most important consumer group—is out of their reach. With its upcoming phones, Google may be looking at addressing this gap in its business strategy.

The Pixel 3a is expected to fall in that affordable range. The two variants—namely 3a and 3a XL—will have 5.6 inch and 6-inch 1080p OLED displays respectively. Though the devices would be mid-priced, the engineers haven’t really cut corners, especially in regard to the camera technology, which is Pixel’s USP.

OnePlus 7

The much-awaited successor of OnePlus 6t is all set to be launched globally on 14 May. The brand’s latest line-up will include three handsets—OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 5G.

The new phones will have pop-up selfie cameras and a significantly improved screen-to-body ratio. OnePlus, like many other Chinese brands, is packing its phones with advanced camera tech. Installed in the upcoming handsets are triple-lens cameras on the rear, including a 48MP primary camera fitted with Sony’s IMX586 sensor, a wide-angle camera and a depth sensor.

This Shenzhen-based brand has always believed in offering premium specs and flagship features at affordable prices. Let’s hope the new devices live up our expectations.

Oppo Reno

Oppo Reno is going to be another power-packed device set to reach the Indian shores on 24 April. The brand is known for its playful and inventive designs, which some analysts might even term “risky”. There’s a hit-or-miss quality to Oppo’s designs and it’s not certain that everyone is going to like the looks of a particular handset.

With the Reno, the brand will introduce its first-ever shark-fin selfie shooter with a 16MP front camera. According to the official Oppo website, “The front camera, front-facing soft light, receiver and rear flash are all cleverly housed within the compact rising structure. The pivot structure movement is incredibly intricate, first moving fast then slow. Less mechanical, more graceful. All of this is accomplished in 0.8s and in absolute silence.”

This handset features a 6.4-inch display, with 93.1% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a dual rear camera setup of 48MP and 5MP, and is powered by ColorOS 6.0, based on Android 9.0. The device runs on a 3765mAh battery, and can support up to 8GB RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy A80

It was only last month that Samsung announced new devices for their mid-range Galaxy A series. Now, another stellar product, the Galaxy A80, has been added to this hugely successful line.

The most eye-catching feature of this handset is its slide-out mechanism and rotating cameras. According to an official Samsung statement, “When users select the selfie mode in the camera app, the three cameras automatically pop up from the back of the phone and rotate. The innovative camera mechanism delivers the same extraordinary triple camera experience with the same high-resolution lens, front and rear, so you never have to sacrifice on quality.”

Sporting a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen, the Galaxy A80 is powered by a 3,700mAh battery and has room for up to 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be launched in India next month.