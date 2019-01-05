It already seems like the year 2019 will witness several breakthroughs in the field of consumer technology. Barely a week into the New Year, tech brands are getting ready for some big launches. From gaming laptops to noise-cancelling headphones, from next-gen iPads to 5G smartphones—the list for 2019 launches is more than packed. Here’s a look at what the year has in store.

OnePlus TV

After an extraordinary performance in 2018, the Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is gearing up for its debut in the smart TV market. In an official press release, Pete Lau, CEO, OnePlus, confirmed that the brand will soon launch its own smart TV. Giving more details on the OnePlus TV, the statement said, “We want to bring the home environment to the next level of intelligent connectivity. To do this, we are building a new product of OnePlus’ premium flagship design, image quality and audio experience to more seamlessly connect the home. We believe your TV has the potential to be so much more than where you watch your favourite shows. Since 2013, we have focused on building the best smartphone possible. In the process, our team and community have learned a tremendous amount about software, hardware, design, product development, and delivering on the best possible user experience. These efforts, all of those long nights and weekends in the office contributed by this team and community have paved an excellent foundation on which to build the OnePlus TV experience.” The device is expected to be launched in the first half of this year.

Huawei Y9

The Shenzhen- based smartphone brand, Huawei is set to launch the much-anticipated Y9 on 7 January worldwide. About the phone’s specs, not much has been revealed as yet, but as per the official website, the handset sports a notched display, 6.5-inch screen and four AI cameras. It has two dual front cameras (16MP+2MP) and two rear cameras (13MP+2MP). For improved performance and speed, it is powered by a Kirin 710 octa-core chip. The battery backup, at 4000mAh, is capable of providing nine hours of uninterrupted video playback or game play, 65 hours of music and 14 hours of Internet browsing on a 4G network. One new feature in the Y9 is its smart speaker. According to the official website, “Talkeasy AI conversation intelligently interprets a user’s sound environment and helps keep your conversation clear with ‘Automatic Enhancement’ and ‘NICAM technology’. By optimising the volume to fit the noise levels, the adaptive sound lets your conversation flow freely.” The smartphone will be available in midnight black, sapphire blue and aurora purple colours.

Samsung’s smart speakers

Samsung was a little late to the party as far as smart speakers are concerned. The brand launched its first smart speaker, Galaxy Home, last year at an event in New York. The product didn’t do well due to a variety of factors, including the pricing. But Samsung is ready for its second attempt at making a successful smart speaker. They are now launching a “mini” version of the Galaxy Home, in line with Amazon’s Echo Dot and Google’s Home Mini. This new Bixby-powered speaker is likely to compete with its rivals in terms of both performance and affordability. It is rumoured that Samsung might launch the new smart speaker at the International Consumer Electronics Show 2019, to be held in Las Vegas from 8-12 January.