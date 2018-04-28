Chinese smartphone giant, Huawei recently launched its much-awaited Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro in India. The new Huawei P20 Pro features world’s first Leica triple camera as its main highlight. In the making of its new line of phones, the brand has utilised unprecedented AI advances, and has attempted to combine of design acumen with engineering prowess. With the P20 Pro, Huawei wants to redefine amateur photography for its users.

“We look for inspiration from artists to continuously evolve our approach to design and innovation,” said Richard Yu, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Consumer Business Group. “The Huawei P20 Series builds on the legacy of our collaboration with Leica. With a breakthrough triple camera on the Huawei P20 Pro, an advanced dual camera on the Huawei P20, and powerful artificial intelligence on both, today’s most vibrant consumers can capture and share the brilliance of the world around them.”

Huawei’s trademark intelligent camera system features on both these handsets, making for an enhanced low-light photography experience.

Boasting a 6.1-inch screen and OLED display, the P20 Pro comes with a toughened curved 3D glass panel and is available in four colours that include twilight, black, midnight blue and pink gold. And let’s not forget the notch here, which is the exact replica of the iPhone X. The device features ultra-thin bezels and impressive screen-to-body ratios for better viewing experience, which is ideal for activities ranging from reading to gaming and watching movies. The phone has an in-built fingerprint sensor as the primary security feature.

The highlight of this smartphone, however, is the Leica triple camera, an advanced camera system that captures more light, more details and a 5x Hybrid Zoom. According to Huawei’s statement, “Inspired by the kinetics of light and precision-engineered to capture detailed, rich, atmospheric images any time of day or night, the Huawei P20 Pro pushes the boundaries of creative mobile photography. The Huawei P20 Pro features a Leica triple camera with the highest total pixel count on any smartphone available in the market—the camera configuration is comprised of a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP sensor with telephoto lens. It also features a colour temperature sensor for better colour reproduction. With f/1.8, f/1.6 and f/2.4 wide aperture to capture crisp, clear details. The Huawei P20 Pro also includes a brand new Leica 3x telephoto lens for long-range photography of up to 5x Hybrid Zoom. The phone’s highly sensitive image sensor captures low light photos with up to ISO 102400.”

Its AI Image Stabilisation feature allows you to capture blur-free, handheld shots even in low light, thanks to the “Night Mode”. It also allows users to capture slow motion videos in high quality with the efficiency of 960 frames per second in “Super Slow Motion” video mode. The phone also comes with a 24MP selfie camera with AI beautification and 3D portrait lighting. It also uses its AI-driven 3D facial modeling technology to follow the contours of your features. 3D Portrait Lighting offers a host of studio-quality lighting effects to turn quick selfies into striking portraits.

According to Huawei, “Utilising built-in AI at chipset level, the photography system in the Huawei P20 Pro is able to recognise the scene you’re framing and colour balance your photograph automatically. When you take a photograph the Huawei P20 Pro will instantly offer intelligent layout suggestions to improve your composition, bringing your images up to professional standards without any extra effort.”

In terms of overall specs, too, the Huawei P20 Pro beats them all. It features the NPU on Kirin 970 and EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 for a premium and smooth user experience. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and a battery of 4000mAh. The Huawei Share 2.0 feature allows you to transfer files and photos in an instant between Huawei phones and your PC or MAC. It also features Dolby Atmos sound system that breaks new ground for smartphone audio and links smoothly via Bluetooth. The phone comes with many high-tech sensors that include gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, front fingerprint sensor, hall-sensor, gyroscope, compass and colour temperature sensor. The P20 Pro costs Rs 64,999 in Inida, while the P20 is priced at Rs 19,999.