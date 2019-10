KABUL: At least 62 people were killed and around 60 others were wounded in two blasts inside a mosque in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan during Friday prayers.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar governor, confirmed the toll.

The mosque is in the Jaw Dara area of the Haska Meyna district of Nangarhar. Explosives were placed inside the mosque and detonated when the worshipers were busy in prayer. ians