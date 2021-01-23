New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): A Bangladeshi tri-service contingent will lead the first ten rows of the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

The contingent will be lead by the Bangladesh Army which will be in the first six rows, the next two rows will be led by the Bangladesh Navy and the last two rows will comprise of Bangladesh Air Force.

While talking to ANI, Mohatsim Haider Chaudhary, the leader of Bangladesh tri-service contingent on Saturday said, “Bangladesh contingent will be lead by its army which will be in first six rows followed by two navy and two air force contingent respectively. We are following all the COVID-19 norms.”

The Bangladesh tri-service contingent is participating in this year’s Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi to commemorate 50 years of the Liberation War.

It is especially significant as the year 2021 marks 50 years of the Liberation War of 1971, through which Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation, free from Pakistan’s tyranny and oppression with the help of India.

The Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent comprises of soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of the Bangladesh Navy and air warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force.

Moreover, the Rafale fighter jets purchased from France and recently inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF), will also participate in the parade and will be part of the flypast at the culmination of the parade. Some new formations will also be seen for the first time.

IAF Spokesperson Wing Commander Indranil Nandi told ANI that a total of 42 aircraft will be seen in the flypast including 15 fighter planes, five transport aircraft and one vintage aircraft.

The formations that will be seen during the parade include ‘Rudra’, ‘Sudharshan’, ‘Rakshak’, ‘Eklavya’ and ‘Brahmastra’.

He said that one Dakota and two MI-17s will be part of ‘Rudra’ formation and ‘Sudharshan’ formation will consist of two Chinook and two MI-17s.

The spokesperson said that ‘Rakshak’ formation will consist of one MI-35 and four Apache helicopters while ‘Garuda’ formation will showcase one C-17, two MiG 29, and two Su-30s.

“In the ‘Eklavya’ formation, one rafale, two Jaguars and two MiG-29s will be showcased. One Rafale will be seen under the ‘Brahmastra’ formation.” (ANI)