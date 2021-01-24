Minsk [Belarus], January 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Belarus reported 1,752 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 237,611, according to the country’s health ministry.

There have been 2,641 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 223,553, the ministry added.

So far, 1,649 people have died of the disease in the country, including 10 over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Sunday, 4,365,571 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted across the country, including 17,182 over the past day, according to official figures. (ANI/Xinhua)