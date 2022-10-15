National Strategy Document does not speak of terror threat to India and world from Pakistan, in contrast to what Trump’s document did in 2017.

New Delhi: The 48-page “National Strategy Document” released by American President Joe Biden earlier this week comes about five years after a similar document was released by his predecessor Donald Trump in December 2017.

The latest document outlines what the strategic challenges and focus of the US government are, and continuing with the recent trends, the said document compiled by Biden’s team, has whitewashed the terror threat to India and the world at large that emanates from Pakistan which is a stark departure from the threats that were identified by Trump’s team in 2017.

In the recent document, Pakistan has not been mentioned even once, though China, which is now the single, largest benefactor and military ally of Pakistan, has been described as the biggest challenge that the US faces. Evidence to suggest that China is supporting and nurturing the terror factories in Pakistan are many, the loudest of which has been its successive decisions to use its veto power in the United Nations to stop proscribing Pakistan-based leaders of terror groups.

Last month, China vetoed a US-led proposal to designate Sajid Mir, mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, as global terrorist under the UNSC 1267 resolution. Earlier in August, China put a technical hold on designating the Pakistan-based Abdul Rauf, the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and the number two of Jaish, as a global terrorist.

Before that, in June, China had used its position as a P-5 member to put a similar hold on designating Abdul Rehman Makki, who is the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Tayyaba chief Hafiz Saeed, as a global terrorist. Similarly, China, on the advice and request of the Pakistan deep state, for years ensured that Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar was not designated a global terrorist until May 2019.

According to a diplomat with a Pacific country who is based in New Delhi, China’s intelligence agency, the MSS, and Pakistan’s ISI are working more closely than ever before. India, which is mentioned only once separately without being clubbed in groupings, as per Biden’s vision, is defined as the “world’s largest democracy and a Major Defence Partner” with which the United States will work together, “bilaterally and multilaterally”, to support “US shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

In sharp contrast was the Trump vision which, despite being aware that it will need the support of GHQ, Rawalpindi, to successfully extract its troop from Afghanistan, called out Pakistan’s support to terror groups while recognizing how valuable India was to US.

How Pakistan was mentioned in the Trump strategic document

“The United States continues to face threats from transnational terrorists and militants operating from within Pakistan.”

“We seek a Pakistan that is not engaged in destabilizing behaviour and a stable and self-reliant Afghanistan.”

“We will press Pakistan to intensify its counterterrorism efforts, since no partnership can survive a country’s support for militants and terrorists who target a partner’s own service members and officials.”

“The United States will also encourage Pakistan to continue demonstrating that it is a responsible steward of its nuclear assets.”

“In Pakistan, we will build trade and investment ties as security improves and as Pakistan demonstrates that it will assist the United States in our counterterrorism goals.”

“We will insist that Pakistan take decisive action against militant and terrorist groups operating from its soil.”

How India was mentioned in the Trump document

“We welcome India’s emergence as a leading global power and stronger strategic and defence partner.”

“We will expand our defence and security cooperation with India, a Major Defence Partner of the United States, and support India’s growing relationships throughout the region.”

“We will deepen our strategic partnership with India and support its leadership role in Indian Ocean security and throughout the broader region.”