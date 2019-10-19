Islamabad: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has announced nationwide anti-government protests to “restore ‘real’ democracy in the country”.

“Our demand is to restore democracy (in the country),” media quoted the PPP chief as saying at a public rally on Friday night. “We don’t accept this artificial democracy. The democratic and socio-economic rights of the masses shall be restored and for that (Prime Minister) Imran Khan has to resign.”

He said that the incumbent government had lost its credibility in the masses as it did not fulfil any of its promises, adding that all opposition parties in Pakistan have decided Khan must step down.

“Our anti-government movement has started from Karachi,” he said, as he announced his plan for further protests across the country.

He said the PPP will protest in Thar on 23 October, demonstrate in Kashmore on 26 October whereas rallies in Punjab will begin from 1 November.

“We will tour the entire country and when we return from Kashmir, you (Khan) will have to go. We will expose your incompetence in every nook and corner of the country. “Imran Khan neither has the capability nor seriousness to govern a country of 200 million people.

“Parliament has been side-lined and politicians have taken to the streets,” he added. IANS