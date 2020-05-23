BEIJING: China’s top disease control official said on Saturday that public criticism over the initial coronavirus outbreak was understandable, but defended Beijing’s response to the crisis.

“With such a large epidemic in China and the world, it is very normal to receive criticism from the public,” Gao Fu, director of China’s disease control and prevention centre, told reporters on the sidelines of the country’s annual meeting of parliament.

“We accept them with humility,” Gao said. Countries including the United States and Australia have criticised Beijing over a lack of transparency during the early days of the pandemic. China has labelled the allegations as “preposterous”. Gao said China’s disease control centre should improve its epidemic reporting mechanism and address the severe talent drain in the wake of the virus outbreak.