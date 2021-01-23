London [UK], January 23 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s TV spokesperson, Allegra Stratton, has self-quarantined after possibly coming in contact with a COVID-19 patient, according to local media reports.

Stratton is the latest UK government official, who has been forced into quarantine. Stratton has been leading Downing Street’s televised press briefings since November last year, according to the Daily Mail newspaper.

On Tuesday, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock had self-isolated over the risk of coronavirus infection.

Boris Johnson on Friday had said there is evidence that the new variant of the coronavirus, which was first detected in the UK last month, may be associated with a higher degree of mortality.

“We have been informed today that, in addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidence that the new variant, the variant that was first identified in London and the South East, may be associated with a higher degree of mortality,” Johnson told a press briefing.

According to John Hopkins University, UK has recorded 3,594,094 COVID-19 cases and 96,166 virus-related deaths. (ANI)