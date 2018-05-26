Hawaii: A tide of molten rock turned a Hawaii street into a volcanic wasteland on Friday as the number of homes destroyed by the erupting Kilauea volcano soared and authorities told residents to flee a surge of lava heading towards them.

The destructive fury of the erupting Kilauea volcano was unleashed on the Big Island’s Leilani Estates housing development, with the number of homes and other structures destroyed leaping to 82 from a previous count of 50, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Some 2,200 acres of land have been torched by lava since 3 May, in what is likely to be the most destructive eruption of Kilauea in more than a century, according to the County of Hawaii.

“There were eight houses taken on this road in 12 hours,” Ikaika Marzo said in a Facebook video as he stood on Kaupuli street and showed a black, glass-like lava field where his cousin’s house previously stood.

Magma spewed from 100-foot-high cinder cones and formed elevated ponds of molten rock that were expected to soon overflow and stream into the next rows of homes – Kahukai Street and Mohala Street. Firefighters went door to door evacuating residents before the lava arrived. “It’s this tide of lava that rises up and overflows itself on the edges and keeps rising and progressing forward,” US Geological Survey geologist Wendy Stovall told journalists on a conference call.

Around 37 structures are already “lava locked,” meaning homes are inaccessible, and people who do not evacuate may be trapped by lava flows.

“Any residents remaining in the current affected areas should evacuate now,” Hawaii County Civil Defense said in an alert. Magma is draining underground from a sinking lava lake at Kilauea’s 4,091-foot summit and bursting from giant cracks. REUTERS