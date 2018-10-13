‘I’m a mother and a First Lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do…’

Battling political and personal accusations and currently engaged in an image fight with feminists, US President Donald Trump has found a support from a woman, First Lady Melania Trump, who brushed aside criticism against him saying, “my husband is doing an incredible job”.

In a television interview to ABC News, the First Lady brushed off allegations of her husband’s rumoured affairs, saying she had “much more important things to think about”.

Melania Trump spoke with ABC News’ Tom Llamas while on her first solo tour through Africa.

“I’m a mother and a First Lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do…It is not concern and focus of mine,” she said about President Trump’s alleged affairs.

“I believe that my husband is doing an incredible job for this nation and I want the American people to have success,” the First Lady said.

On asked if she was the “sounding board for the President”, Melania Trump said there were people

she did not trust in the White House—and she let her husband know about it. “Some people, they don’t work there anymore,” she said adding, “I give him my honest advice and my honest opinions and he does what he wants to do.” Asked if there were still administration staffers she did not trust, the First Lady said, “Yes.” She added that such distrust made it hard to govern.

“You always need to watch your back,” she said.

The First Lady also said that she was the “most bullied person in the world”. She said being First Lady

in polarising times was difficult and added she’s chronically harassed online by political opponents, even when she’s doing charity work.

She told ABC News that she had been hurt over the last year by the stories about her husband’s alleged affairs.

“It’s not always pleasant, of course, but I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true and not true,” Melania Trump said.