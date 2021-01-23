Tel Aviv [Israel], January 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 4,550 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total tally in the country to 593,578.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 4,326 after 60 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 1,182 to 1,171, out of 1,844 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 512,469, with 7,649 newly recovered cases, while the active cases decreased to 76,783.

According to the Ministry, the number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 2.49 million, or 26.8 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Earlier in the day, a new regulation took effect, according to which anyone who boards a flight to Israel is required to present the airline a confirmation of a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours prior to take-off, or a confirmation of having been vaccinated or having recovered that has been issued by the Ministry of Health. (ANI/Xinhua)