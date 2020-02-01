London: Child grooming resulting in sexual exploitation of white under-age girls has been exposed again, most recently in an independent review from Greater Manchester. Young girls aged from 12-16, under the care of social services were being regularly abused by perpetrators described as “predominantly Asian men working in the restaurant industry”. The review questioned why an earlier investigation called Operation Augusta had been closed down in 2005 after only a year, due to lack of resources, noting that few of the perpetrators were brought to justice. One Detective said “…. we didn’t get the resources to deal with the job. There was an educational issue – Asian males didn’t understand that it was wrong, and the girls were not quite there. They were difficult groups to deal with. We can’t enforce our way out of the problem.”

Shockingly the review found the perpetrators were “operating in “plain sight”, hanging around in cars outside care homes and foster homes and returning young people to their care addresses.” The already vulnerable girls were being groomed and circulated among organised groups of men for sex; the children were given alcohol, drugs and money. One interviewee told investigators “They weren’t viewed as sex offenders per se, just a group of men of all ages, from one ethnicity taking advantage of kids from dysfunctional backgrounds.” In 2003 one child, Victoria Agoglia, died after an older man had been injecting her with heroin and routinely abusing her, none of the professional statutory authorities gave sufficient attention or protection to Victoria’s suffering and allegations of rape.

Retired Detective Margaret Oliver has gone public with her criticism of the inaction by authorities, claiming that younger men groomed girls with gifts and made the girls believe they were their boyfriends before delivering them to “predominantly of Pakistani” older men for sex parties.

The review lists harrowing evidence from 25 children, referring to sexual exploitation and abuse by Asian men; most abusers do not seem to have been apprehended, and the children’s situations were not appropriately addressed by either Greater Manchester Police or Manchester City Council.

Some victims referred to being taken to an establishment above a takeaway nearby for the purpose of having sex with “Asian” men. The review stated: “We would hypothesise that the Asian males are linked by means of the network of take-awayS operating throughout a wide area.”

In general, the report refers to “Asian” perpetrators, and their connection to the restaurant trade is mentioned more than once, so what is Asian? That is a pretty broad brush for ethnicity, there are Chinese, Bengali, Indian, Pakistani and Middle Eastern restaurants in Manchester. The authorities have avoided pinpointing ethnicities for fears of stoking racial tensions, thus systematic grooming has been at best a low priority. It is a national shame that political correctness has trumped paedophilia.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct found that a chief inspector referred to the organised child abuse in Rotherham by British Pakistani men as “P*** shagging”, he told a victim’s father “with it being Asians, we can’t afford for this to be coming out as Rotherham would erupt”.

Child rape, abuse and perversion has been going on in British cities for 30 years, Rochdale, Rotherham, Oxford, Banbury, Telford, Bristol, Huddersfield, Glascow and others are now all well documented; the perpetrators are invariably described as almost all of Pakistani heritage. Crime is crime, no matter what heritage the perpetrator is from.

Labour MP for Rotherham Sarah Champion has been speaking in parliament, demanding the government end the demand for child sexual exploitation and prevent grooming networks, Champion is also demanding transparency and accountability from the police. Boris Johnson has agreed to look at her proposals.