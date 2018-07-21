There are many inconsistencies and contradictions in President Trump’s policymaking, but he may be making the last stand before the US power system crumbles.

The ongoing political drama in the United States is becoming curiouser and darker by the day. Desperate efforts were made by Congressmen and Senators from both parties to dissuade and deter President Donald Trump from meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on 16 July, on the eve of the centenary of the murder of the Russian imperial family by the Bolsheviks, a date which has great significance in the country nowadays, but to no avail. The American head of state was determined to have a one-on-one with his Russian counterpart in order to discuss in confidence issues pertinent to his own political survival.

Shortly before, Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein, on behalf of Robert Mueller, head of the Special Investigation into circumstances surrounding the 2016 presidential election, took the unprecedented step of naming twelve Russian military intelligence officers indicted for “interfering with the elections”, in a press conference clearly scheduled to throw a wrench in the summit meeting.

Much was made of the fact that Trump wanted no officials present in his conversation with Putin and a suspected reason was that the US President did not want Mueller to subpoena the witnesses and participants since the special counsel is now intruding into the diplomatic activities of the administration in his search for illegal or criminal activities in the White House and in Trump’s personal life and past business deals.

There is, however, an even more significant reason. Various highly placed sources confirm that a death struggle is being waged in the United States between the liberal-neoconservative “globalist” establishment in power, at least since the days of the first Bush administration, and the old Conservative nationalist forces whose last champion was Ronald Reagan, although he was not able to implement all his programmes due to the opposition led in the White House by his own Vice-President and others.

During the years of the Barack Obama administration, certain influential elements in the private sector and the military hierarchy decided that time had come to overthrow a system which threatened, in their view, to destroy the US both economically and politically through its liberal “left of centre” (but globally hegemonic) politics which had plunged the US into out-of-control indebtedness—the Pentagon cannot account for 21 trillion dollars spent over the last several years according to official admissions—while enriching and empowering upcoming rivals such as China and the European Union at the cost of the destruction of the American manufacturing sector and middle class.

Importantly, some of those individuals made contact with members of Russia’s ruling circle where they found sympathy for their patriotic, Christian and conservative views. A channel was opened between certain US and Russian retired and active military and civilian policymakers and intelligence operatives.

Although, not for the first time in US history, some reportedly mulled carrying out a military coup, the preferred alternative was to support a maverick outsider, sympathetic to the Democratic Party, but popular in the working and lower middle class electorate and enjoying national and international celebrity. Donald Trump was encouraged to stand and was provided with behind-the-scenes PR and infrastructural help to fight the predictable establishment candidate Hillary Clinton. The latter could rely on the backing of Wall Street, the Silicon Valley high tech giants, Hollywood and the upper middle classes on both coasts as well as vast funding resources from outside, including origins as diverse as the oil-rich Gulf states and trans-national tycoons such as Google’s Executive Chair Eric Schmidt, George Soros, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Haim Saban and Bill Browder. The Obama administration, including the civilian intelligence agencies, and the circles from which it drew its recruits were solidly behind Clinton and made sure that Bernie Sanders did not get the party’s nomination. The British and EU power structures were also active behind the scenes in trying to derail and discredit Trump who was an easy target, while promoting Hillary as the inevitable and deserving choice of the American people and of the “global community” as well.

Nevertheless, in a stunning upset the enraged Hillary Clinton was defeated, but her top supporters swore that they would not let the result stand and even before Trump’s swearing-in attempts were made and plotted to declare his election invalid. The chief allegation was that the Russians had colluded with the new President to put him in power (not entirely false, although the US routinely does the same in many other nations and notably in Russia where it propped up President Boris Yeltsin for as long as it could, also by helping him falsify election results). Yet those attempts were blocked by the forces that had backed Trump’s campaign and had the material means to prevent any unconstitutional move.

The Mueller investigation was launched by Congress in order to find proof or at least circumstantial evidence that whether Trump had known it or not, he had been compromised and was a tainted President, elected with enemy support.

This brings us to the various issues that Trump wanted to discuss with his Russian counterpart in Helsinki after making a pro-tempore settlement with North Korea, which became a trial run for improving relations with the Kremlin. Enough buzz and chatter is out there to enable us to infer some of the substance of the talks.

First, Trump and Putin exchanged information on the conspiracy in the “Atlantic alliance’s” ruling circles, which is directed against both of them in order to keep the US on the brink of war with Russia for the greater benefit of the NATO and US military industrial complex. As effects of that conspiracy one can probably cite seemingly unrelated incidents such as the Novachok poisoning cases in the UK, the alleged but unsubstantiated and sometimes debunked use of chemical weapons by the Syrian Arab army, the nearly unanimous imposition of sanctions on Russia by the US Senate and in earlier years the coup carried out in Ukraine by US and EU supported militias and covert operatives. Both Trump and Putin are targeted for “regime change” and indeed, right after the Helsinki meeting a broad cross section of the bi-partisan US, USD and Europeans establishments and media expressed revulsion and disgust at the meeting and called for all sorts of punishments and retorsions, ranging from new sanctions on Russia to Trump’s impeachment.

Dan Coats, the Director of National Security warned of ongoing interference by the Kremlin in US internal affairs. Just before the summit the US intelligence community had claimed that lights were “blinking red”, implying that Russia might be about to strike a massive blow to the US, without specifying how. Efforts were made to portray the situation in terms analogous to the preamble of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Putin was insidiously assimilated to Osama Bin Laden in the mainstream media and a state of war was evoked.

These intemperate reactions were not unexpected by either Putin and Trump. The Russian head of state gave information to the Potus about the moves that would be carried out against him within the US power system. He also briefed him on the illegal funding sources of Hillary Clinton’s political machine and on her relations with British intelligence, which had been at the root of the “Steele dossier” built up against Trump during the campaign. He reportedly provided evidence for other pro-Clinton clandestine operations carried out by Obama’s intelligence chiefs James Clapper and John Brennan.

It is said that the two leaders agreed on a more closely coordinated strategy to tackle this explosively dangerous situation. One first step was taken during the following press conference when Putin stated that Hillary Clinton’s campaign had received $400 million illegally taken out of Russia by tax-evading British investor Bill Browder. The Russian President’s proposal for cooperation between the FBI and the Russian justice system for investigating the 12 GRU officers accused of meddling in the election and also the CIA operatives, who allegedly assisted Browder in spiriting funds out of Russia, was warmly supported by Trump, who called it “incredible”, but the US agencies can be expected to furiously reject such a risky process which would expose their manipulations.

The question is whether Trump can survive the hysterical onslaught he has generated at home by his attempts, clumsy or deviously clever depending upon how much one knows, to break out of the matrix. His enthusiastic support of Israel has neutralised part of the Zionist lobby, which sees him as a useful ally so far, and further split apart liberal and conservative Jews. His sharp putdown of the NATO caucus and his backing for Brexit are intended to divide the transatlantic alliance ranged against him.

The President’s policies are calculated to focus the energy of the country on winning economic conflicts in order to improve the US balance of payments, rally the masses at home and cut down the astronomical budget deficits. Radical legal action has been prepared through secret indictments for a variety of crimes against a large number of “corrupt” officials, corporate leaders, Hollywood moguls and media houses and personalities on the payroll of multi-national entities. The latter are accused of pushing “fake news”, manufactured and edited at a clandestine “communication central”. In short, a political earthquake seems to be brewing.

Meanwhile, Trump wants to wind down the imperial wars carried out by his predecessors and bring home as much of the overseas based US troops as possible: Saving money and restoring productivity (to make America great again) as opposed to managing a colonial confederation of tributary states on all continents is his lodestar. There are many inconsistencies and contradictions in Trump’s policymaking but he may be making the last stand before the US power system crumbles like the Soviet Union and so many earlier overstretched military empires did in the past.