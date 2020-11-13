60 million Americans have lost faith in their electoral process and their trust in government. The majority of Americans are disgusted by politicians, the government and the media telling them what to think while force-feeding them a steady diet of propaganda, lies, and excuses.

New York: The US Justice Department (DOJ) is responsible for ensuring the integrity of federal elections. Accordingly, A.G. Barr has launched a probe into “substantial allegations” of election fraud. Barr’s memorandum for US attorneys stated: “The DOJ must ensure federal elections are conducted in such a way that the American people can have full confidence in their electoral process and government.”

This memo lacks credibility, it is another paper tiger. 60 million Americans have lost faith in their electoral process and their trust in government. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. The US government is rife with systemic fraud and corruption. The majority of Americans are disgusted by politicians, the government and the media telling them what to think while force-feeding them a steady diet of propaganda, lies, and excuses. Citizens need to believe in the integrity of America’s elections and equal application of the rule of law.

Many view Barr’s recent memo as another time-wasting, paper-shuffling “fake investigation” similar to the investigations into Crooked Hillary or the USA’s corrupt FBI. A FISA judge recently determined that FBI agents falsified and lied to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court to obtain FISA warrants to illegally and “secretly spy” on the 2016 Trump campaign and American citizens. Additionally, recently declassified documents prove that Hillary Clinton funded the fraudulent “Steele dossier,” which was the FBI’s basis for obtaining the FISA warrants and would lead to the seditious Mueller investigation.

Mueller’s hoax was part of the FBI’s “insurance policy” to remove a democratically elected President and was one of many failed coup d’états to remove Trump initiated by the Democratic Party. The head of the FBI, James Comey, signed off on many of the FISA applications, attesting to their accuracy. Comey lied about the content in warrants and lied under oath, but Comey was never prosecuted. In 2016, Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton even though there was clear evidence proving that Clinton lied about illegally moving classified documents onto a non-secure unauthorized server in the basement of Clinton’s Chappaqua, NY home. Clinton’s above the law status illustrates to Americans that the dual justice system is real—one rule for Republicans and another for the political elites in the Democratic Party.

Inspector General Horowitz, of the United States Department of Justice, launched an investigation into the FISA abuses and the Russia probe. Horowitz’s 476-page report, which took years, determined that: “Malfeasance and misfeasance detailed in the Inspector General’s report reflects a clear abuse of the FISA process by FBI officials.” It was discovered that the FBI failed “to include exculpatory evidence in its four successful applications for surveillance warrants” and had relied heavily on 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions.”

In other words, the FBI lied to get FISA warrants that “unlawfully authorized” the FBI to conduct “electronic surveillance and physical searches.” Horowitz’s report was a “slow-roll cover-up” that resulted in nothing except the eroding of the public’s trust in government.

For nearly two years, John Durham, the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, has been investigating the origin of the specious Russia collusion hoax that marred the Trump presidency and split the country apart. Laws were broken, but nothing was done and Durham just sat on his investigation into the investigators. Sorry, A.G. Barr, the Durham investigation is viewed by many Americans as yet another in a long series of paper shuffles by Washington’s swamp to protect the status quo and Obama’s legacy. Barack Obama, the most divisive President in US history, never departed Washington. Obama was the first US President to champion a “resistance movement” undermining a smooth transition of power to the Trump administration. It appears that Obama is the marionettist behind Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Obama campaigning in Georgia, on behalf of the Democratic Party Senate candidates, between now and the January runoff elections will further confirm Obama’s involvement to permanently change Americas norms and values.

During the 2020 elections, voting irregularities, software “glitches” or “mistakes” all benefited the Democratic Party enough so that the vote was likely shifted to ensure a Biden victory. All of these anomalies together are a statistical impossibility. The issues below need to be addressed before all the legal votes are counted and the results are codified:

1. As Joe Biden surrogates, the oligarchs of Silicon Valley spent billions of dollars on censorship and vote suppression campaigns that influenced the election’s outcome. Google, Facebook and Twitter censored the fact that Hunter Biden received millions from Moscow, Ukraine, and China and the fact that witnesses testified about influence peddling and that Joe Biden knew about Hunter’s activities. Big tech worked with the media to censor President Trump and to not report on systemic election fraud. Silicon Valley and the media continue to tyrannically censor evidence and facts that illustrate voter fraud or anyone that dares question the “rigged” electoral process. Big tech censorship is the greatest existential threat to free speech, liberty, and democratic principals in our lifetime. Silicon Valley amplified the voter suppression that played a critical role in the 2020 election results.

2. The pollsters and media suppressed the electoral vote, raised money for Democratic candidates and manipulated the outcome. The media ran 95% anti-Trump messaging, which seemed to justify that fraud was acceptable if it would remove “Orange Man Bad” from the White House.

3. Media hysteria over Covid-19 including Dr Fauci and the experts spewing “a science” mantra, massively boosted Biden’s election chances. It is now clear that the media used Covid-19 as a tool to instil fear in the masses. The case numbers were grossly overinflated, as were the projected number of deaths.

4. It is a fact that dead people not only registered to vote but also voted. The New York Times falsely declared in bold headline in all caps: ELECTION OFFICALS NATIONWIDE FIND NO FRAUD. Translation: Shut-up and obey! This lie illustrates why the media has lost the trust of the people.

5. Many votes were cast illegally—a fact the Democratic Georgia Secretary of State openly admitted after the election.

6. In Michigan, a “too close to call” swing state, a clerk found that software used in 47 counties moved 6,000 Republican votes to the Democrats. This software was used across the country and may have changed the election result.

7. Democratic political operatives in the Pennsylvania usurped the US Constitution by illegally changing election laws, to favour the Democratic Party, by fiat instead of by a legitimate, lawful and transparent legislative process.

8. Without due process or an investigation, a heavily biased media anointed Joe Biden President-elect. Joe Biden was trotted out, making spurious claims that American voters had “delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory”. Biden’s “victory” was prematurely trumpeted by a shrill, corrupt and dishonest media when many questions need to be answered before any of the results are certified.

Election 2020 did not demonstrate free and fair elections. More than 70% of Republicans do not trust that US elections were free and fair, with 78% saying mail-in voting led to fraud. Mail-in ballot fraud, lack of voter identification, or signature matching are red flags that indicate malfeasance. This is how the NSA and CIA conducted electoral manipulation to install the USA’s leader of choice in “banana republics.”

While Joe Biden pretends the Democratic Party seeks unity, many of his party members, such as New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), begun “archiving” an extensive communist-style blacklist of “Trump sycophants” who shall be held responsible for their “complicity”. A “cancel culture” will hold you responsible! Executions? Cancelled from any employment and sent to re-education camps, modelled after China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, for having a differing view from AOC’s utopian democratic socialism? Indeed, “Owned by China” Joe Biden will turn a blind eye. Bill Clinton’s former Labour Secretary Robert Reich, who is now the chancellor of Public Policy Berkeley, stated: “When Trump nightmare is over, we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.” Naming everyone “whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe”. Reich and AOC’s incendiary rhetoric stands against every American norm, value, and the rule of law. These tyrannical ideas lay out precisely the agenda of the Democratic Party: re-write the US Constitution and rule for life, which will end in a very bloody civil war. Jack Dorsey’s Twitter proudly displays many threats to democratic principles like the examples above.

“The world should be horrified that Congress, Democratic Party members, and media have called for a blacklist and to purge polite society of all political opposition—this is fascism.’

To reiterate and conclude: A.G. Barr’s memo talks about the DOJ’s obligation to ensure that people can have full confidence in their government. That’s gone; that ship has sailed. The US electoral process has lost its integrity. The Obama and Clinton orchestrated “resistance” comparing Trump to Hitler, rogue intelligence operatives initiating smear campaigns on everything Trump and a concerted campaign of dirty tricks from Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s Democrats for over four years have polarized and irreparably damaged the country. The Democrats even failed to denounce the murders, looting, arson and shootings committed by the “defund-the-police” BLM and Antifa mob-rule thugs because they knew this chaos would instil fear in Americans and help influence the outcome of the election. Over 75 million Americans sharply rebuked the race, gender and sexual orientation-based identity politics branded by the far-left “Democratic Socialists”, who are Marxist revolutionary insurgents self-identifying as “progressives” wishing to turn the US into Wokistan.

President Trump has the legal authority to immediately declassify all the documents exposing the bureaucratic terrorists who have infested our government and institutions. Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” will no longer sit back and accept these lies. This week, massive boycotts have been threatened, and truck drivers across the nation will walk out. While Washington controls the swamp and the media live in a coastal echo chamber with Hollywood’s preachy shill actors, the country’s “basket of deplorables” has full control over its supply chains and logistics—food, toilet paper, etc.

This is how civil wars begin; we all should fear for the Republic—unfortunately, it may be lost.

Mitchell Feierstein is CEO Glacier Environmental Fund.