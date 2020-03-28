London: The UK government has rightly said it was and would be guided by science. Nobody expects politicians to be scientists or scientists to be politicians. The scientists concerned with UK coronavirus are the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). Both scientific and political opinions combine to make strategy in the coronavirus emergency.

Both the government’s and SAGE’s advice have evolved rapidly as coronavirus has spread worldwide. The advice over the past week to protect the NHS from being overwhelmed with critically ill patients has been dynamic, from last week hoping to cultivate “herd immunity” and expecting up to 500,000 deaths, Monday announced almost an instant “lockdown” advocating total social-distancing for a period of 21 days, Thursday announced the situation was likely manageable for the NHS and a new UK fatalities expectation of circa 5,700. The peak is now expected in mid-April and not mid-May.

The herd immunity strategy assumed that at least half UK’s population would become inevitably infected, but was contested by other experts, partly because of the lack of testing involved; testing to know the extent and spread of the menace is essential to decision making. Other scientific experts argued for containment to prevent the infection from spreading.

Academics, scientists and mathematical modellers all have a part to play in deciding a consensus on strategy. Differences of opinion are not a good look for the government. To be challenged so publicly at the onset was an embarrassment, although most of the terrified population succumbed readily to the social-distancing advice that followed. In future, folks will want to know if the fatality estimates were exaggerated to make folks compliant.

There remains the mystery why UK is not conducting testing NHS frontline staff until the first week in April. Is this a residual herd immunity strategy? Thus, if UK gets a second wave of Covid-19 a good proportion of frontline staff will have developed immunity.

Italy’s scientific advisor Walter Ricciardi, reacting to the overcrowding scenes on London’s underground as key workers struggled to get to work, said UK’s lockdown came ten days too late, since it is now thought UK’s patient zero occurred in mid-January.