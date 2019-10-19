ANKARA- The surprise deal to suspend Turkey’s military offensive against Kurdish-led forces in Syria hinged on President Tayyip Erdogan’s demand that Washington agree a time limit on any ceasefire, a senior Turkish official said on Friday.

US Vice President Mike Pence announced the five-day pause in Turkey’s cross-border assault after more than four hours of talks on Thursday at Erdogan’s presidential palace in Ankara. Despite the sombre start, officials from both sides say a draft accord had already been sketched out ahead of the meeting, but crucial obstacles remained ahead of a deal to halt the latest battle in Syria’s ruinous eight-year civil war. reuters.