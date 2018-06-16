WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have extended Eid greetings to Muslims around the world.

“Melania and I wish Muslims across the US and around the world a blessed Eid-ul-Fitr,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House Press Secretary’s office.

“Today, as we reflect on the important place religion has in the story of America and in the lives of those who are faithful, we hope that the spirit of peace and goodwill that surrounds and infuses this Eid celebration continues throughout the year and around the world,” he said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had also extended Eid greetings to the Muslim community.

“Eid-ul-Fitr reminds all of us in the US and abroad, Muslims and non-Muslims alike, to maintain the spirit and lessons of Ramzan throughout the year: to promote peace…,” he said. IANS