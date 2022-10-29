Cleverly and Jaishankar discussed the latest on the 2030 Roadmap, the landmark commitment to boost cooperation between the UK and India over the next decade.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrived in Mumbai on Friday 28 October, his first official trip to India, to meet his counterpart, Minister for External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, to discuss strengthening the UK-India relationship, under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Cleverly paid his respects to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Islamic terror attacks by Lashkar-e-Tayyaba at the Taj Palace Hotel and other locations in 2008.

On Saturday in New Delhi Cleverly participated in the Special Meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee, focusing on new digital and emerging technologies in terrorism and counter-terrorism. He called on countries to work together to fight the increased threat of online terrorism, including global terror recruitment campaigns and live streaming of attacks.

Cleverly and Jaishankar also discussed the latest on the 2030 Roadmap, the landmark commitment to boost cooperation between the UK and India over the next decade under a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Since it was launched last year, huge progress has been made, including the start of ambitious free trade negotiations, the expansion of our defence and security partnership, including through a visit to India last year by HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Carrier Strike Group and joint exercises to enhance cyber security collaboration following April’s Enhanced Cyber Security Partnership between India and UK.

PM Rishi Sunak has set the tone for the UK-India relationship, tweeting in response to PM Narendra Modi’s congratulatory message, “The UK and India share so much. I’m excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead.”

James Cleverly echoed the sentiment, “Our relationship with India is hugely important to me; as the world’s largest democracy, India is a natural partner for the UK in the Indo-Pacific. It is an economic and tech powerhouse. Our deeper ties will boost both our economies and help to tackle global security challenges. I look forward to working even more closely with India when it takes up the G20 Presidency in December.”