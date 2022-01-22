Professor Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, says it is time to open up society. He does not believe it is sustainable or affordable to vaccinate the world population every four to six months.

London: Finally, UK has rescinded the restrictions of mandatory mask wearing, and the NHS health pass will now only be used on a voluntary basis. Testing rules have been relaxed and people self-isolating with Covid can now end their isolation provided they test negative on days 5 and 6. Health Minister Sajid Javid announced: “Government will set out a long term strategy for living with Covid-19 in due course.”

The above is hot on the heels of the Tory backbench rebellion against the straitjacket of Plan B restrictions. Following Lord Frost’s public disparagement of the Government’s Covid policies and his resignation as Northern Irelands Protocol negotiator, two British scientists have come out against the vaccination programs.

Professor Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, concurs it is time to open up society and has told the BBC, variants after Omicron will be ongoing and likely to be milder; he does not believe it is sustainable or affordable to vaccinate the world population every four to six months. Prof Pollard is unsure if even a fourth booster is required, except perhaps in older or clinically vulnerable people.

Dr Clive Dix, the former chairman of UK’s vaccine taskforce has said it is time to return to a new normality and to cease mass population vaccinations after the booster campaign is completed. Dr Dix says Covid is now endemic and similar to a flu virus, only those with weakened immune systems could be eligible for further prevention, and immediate research should be conducted into T-cells and B-cells. T cells destroy infected host cells and activate other immune cells, B cells produce antibodies to fight bacteria and viruses, B cells remember past infections and strengthen immune responses for the future; many scientists believe the immune system is the future of preventing disease.

Dix does not endorse the “no jab, no job” theory that is doing the rounds amongst employers. Although a new row is raging over the government’s plan to dismiss, on 4 February, any NHS and social care staff who have not been vaccinated. All NHS and social care staff are expected to have had their first jab by 3 February. About 80,000 workers are likely to lose their jobs without redundancy payments if they choose to remain unvaccinated, which will have a severe impact on nursing levels.

Trust in science has been degraded by Jeremy Farrar of the Wellcome Trust and other leading western scientists. It seems Farrar and the others have been complicit in suppressing what was known about the origins of Covid-19. Similarly, the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and the Chinese Centre for Disease Control have been secretive and uncompliant in releasing vital helpful information; the social media investigator, “The Seeker” has released a crucial thread of clues, leads and questions relevant to an international inquiry about the origins of SARS-2 and how the lab-leak theory was deliberately and promptly turned into a conspiracy theory.

Last week, Republicans on the influential House Committee on Oversight and Reform wrote to US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra requesting a transcribed interview with Dr Anthony Fauci (head of NIAID). In their letter the Committee included some unredacted excepts from a chain of emails revealing “that Dr. Fauci was warned of two things: (1) the potential that Covid-19 leaked from the Wuhan Institute Virology (WIV) and (2) the possibility that the virus was intentionally genetically manipulated”. The letter is damning about Dr Fauci’s honesty and transparency. They claim, “Dr. Fauci also knew that NIAID worked with EcoHealth to craft a grant policy to sidestep the gain-of-function moratorium at the time”, and experiments that should not have been allowed continued apace with some oversight. They say there is obfuscation about Fauci’s reporting of grants to WIV, that Dr Fauci and at least a dozen other scientists were warned that Covid-19 may have leaked from WIV, and may be the result of intentional genetic engineering, but there is doubt if these warnings ever passed along to other government officials or if they simply ignored them.

Several of the scientists, including Fauci, Dr Francis Collins (head of NIH) and Farrar, have explicitly delayed, attempted to conceal, censor, deny and avoid references to the possibility of a laboratory leak. These are the “experts” that ordinary folk put their trust in; for what reason do they not trust the rest of the world with what they know?

Viscount Ridley is one of the 92 hereditary peers in the House of Lords, Ridley studied zoology at Oxford and has been involved in science, both in Parliament and in journalism, in both the UK and in US. He is a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature and of the Academy of Medical Sciences, and a foreign honorary member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is honorary president of the International Centre for Life and his wife is a neuroscientist. These are just some of his credentials that give him authority to have co-written with Alina Chan, Scientific Advisor at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, the book, Viral: The search for the Origin of Covid-19. Ridley says he was duped by the original reports in Nature Medicine and the Lancet, which are now known to have been edited by several of the scientists in the email chain, Ridley insists finding the true origin of Covid is the most important issue facing the world today.