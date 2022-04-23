Modi and Johnson unequivocally condemned the civilian deaths in Ukraine, and ‘reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities’

London: Garlanded, bunched and turbaned Johnson arrived in India, his long-awaited arrival was celebrated from giant welcoming billboards to a Guard of Honour that included a Sikh Regiment at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The visit could not have been more of a success. All the troublemakers who predicted that Johnson would lecture India over a difference in stance towards Russia were disappointed, instead, Johnson’s charisma and appreciation of India’s culture strengthened the UK- India relationship. Thursday’s visit to Gujurat realised a combined FDI and export of £1.04bn, creating an estimated 10,906 jobs in UK and opportunities for prosperity in India.

On Friday, in a clear reference to the Indo-Pacific region, Johnson said, “The world faces growing threats from autocratic states which seek to undermine democracy, choke off free and fair trade and trample on sovereignty. The UK’s partnership with India is a beacon in these stormy seas. Our collaboration on the issues that matter to both our countries, from climate change to energy security and defence, is of vital importance as we look to the future.” This goes to show that in spite of differences of opinion in alternate spheres, through insight and diplomacy agreement and solidarity can still be achieved where it matters.

Johnson indicated new flexibility for Indian visas to go with the Free Trade Agreement, much work seems to have been accomplished out of the spotlight as the Modi-Johnson duo has set a target to conclude the majority of talks on a comprehensive and balanced FTA by the end of October 2022.

Significant progress was achieved on COVID-19 recovery, climate finance, services trade and multilateral engagement, India-UK civil nuclear cooperation and Johnson also reiterated the UK’s support for India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group, defence industrial collaboration for manufacturing of defence equipment under the Make-in-India program; and Prime Minister Modi welcomed the UK announcement of an ‘open general export license’ to facilitate technology engagement with India, and the open opportunity for India to participate in the UK’s aviation and naval shipbuilding programmes. Both PMs outlined commitment, in a Joint Cyber Statement to deepen cooperation across cyber governance, deterrence and strengthening cyber resilience.

The 40-point joint statement issued immediately after the PMs met provides a positive glimpse of collaboration in defence and security, health, clean energy, and the future of regional, global and multilateral cooperation between the UK and India, ahead of India’s Presidency of the G20 in 2023.

A Labour plot to undermine the UK Prime Minister was hatched to coincide with his trip to India, spurious reports that the India visit might be aborted came to nothing. Labour’s motion to refer Johnson to a cross-party Privileges Committee for an inquiry over allegations that he misled parliament in his earlier responses about Partygate gatherings at No10 during the pandemic, was allowed and passed with a free vote.

77 of the usual reliable Tory MPs devoted to the PM publicly supported him, only a handful with a history of rebellion and a couple of backbenchers called for him to go, this leaves a sizeable number who abstained. There are mumblings of a disruptive “shadow cabinet” within the Conservative Party and identity clues are amongst the abstainers, rebels and 2016 Remainers.

There is an unpleasant atmosphere of uncertainty in Westminster, with the numerous upcoming local elections vulnerable MP’s do not want their support or abstention used against them by the opposition.

Johnson’s supporters do not hold him guilty for being surprised by a cake on his birthday but the Metropolitan Police did, thus there could be other Fixed Penalty Notices in the pipeline, which coupled with the results of Sue Gray’s report and the Privileges Committee investigation may result in weakening the PM’s majority and position, but there is no obvious heir apparent to Johnson.

Some people have an antipathy to Boris Johnson’s cavalier approach, his sense of exceptionalism, and his style of governance, and these sentiments are stocking the polls at YouGov, which concluded this week that 8 in 10 Britons say Johnson lied about lockdown parties.

Aggregated modelling from Britain Elects currently indicates Britons would vote for Labour at 39% (+1) and Conservatives at 33% (-); but the next election is not scheduled until 2024 and if the past two years are anything to go by, anything could happen.