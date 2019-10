BARCELONA- Clashes erupted between riot police and over half a million citizens who took to the streets of Barcelona to protest against prison sentences handed out by the Spanish Supreme Court to several leaders of the Catalan independence movement.

According to police figures, some 525,000 people took to the streets on Friday, calling for the release of the 9 Catalan leaders that were convicted of sedition and misuse of funds by Spain’s Supreme Court on Monday. reuters.